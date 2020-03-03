Orfeus: A House Music Opera at the Young Vic – exclusive first listen

WhatsOnStage has an exclusive listen to Nmon Ford's brand new show Orfeus: A House Music Opera, which has its world premiere at the Young Vic.

With words, music and libretto by baritone Ford, the show blurs the lines of opera, house music and theatre. Set in the near-future, it tells the story of the titular hero who tries to save his love Euridice from his father – and fascist ruler – Pluto.

Ford performs "Slow Burn" from the piece, which will also star Shaq Taylor (Girl from the North Country), Bernadette Bangura (Jesus Christ Superstar), Franc D'Ambrosio (the world's longest-running Phantom of the Opera), Grace Farrell (Les Misérables), Gianni Arancio (Thriller Live), Fiona Finsbury (The Phantom of the Opera), Nathan Kiley (Chicago) and Fabiane Leame.

Directed by Charles Randolph-Wright (Motown), the production has costume design by Savile Row menswear designer Ozwald Boateng, choreography by Shay Barclay, musical direction by Benjamin Kwasi Burrell, set design by Leslie Travers, lighting design by Aideen Malone, sound design by Richard Brooker and casting by Pippa Ailion and Natalie Gallacher.

Orfeus: A House Music Opera will run from 11 April to 30 May, with a press night on 21 April.