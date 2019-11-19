Orange Tree Theatre announces 2020 season featuring Lucy Prebble, Bryony Lavery and more

The Orange Tree Theatre in Richmond has unveiled its spring and summer season for the new year.

Lucy Prebble's debut play, The Sugar Syndrome, will have its first major revival in London. Directed by JMK Award runner up Oscar Toeman, Prebble's piece runs from 24 January to 22 February with design by Rebecca Brower, lighting by Elliot Griggs, movement by Chi-San Howard and casting by Sophie Parrott and Sarah Murray. It follows a young teen who courts the attention of strangers online for her own idle amusement.

Bryony Lavery's Last Easter will have its London premiere, directed by Tinuke Craig (The Color Purple). Featuring a lighting designer, an actress, a prop maker and a drag singer, the show first ran in Birmingham in 1997 and now runs in the capital for the first time. Cast and creative team are to be announced, with the show on from 3 April to 9 May.

Josh Azouz's The Mikvah Project, which previously ran at the venue earlier this year, will return at the end of February. Directed by Georgia Green with design by Cory Shipp, lighting design by Chris McDonnell and sound design by Lex Kosanke, the show follows two people who come together for a Jewish ritual of submerging at the Mikvah. It runs from 28 February to 28 March.

Martin Crimp's translation of Marivaux's The False Servant, which first ran in 2004, will be revived with design by Simon Daw and lighting by Mark Doubleday. Helmed by the venue's artistic director Paul Miller with performance dates from 15 May to 27 June, it follows a woman disguised as the son of an aristocrat.

Miller will also direct Terence Rattigan's 1943 play When The Sun Shines, which returns after running in summer 2019. Playing from 3 July to 1 August, it has design by Simon Daw, lighting by Mark Doubleday and sound and composition by Elizabeth Purnell.

It has also been revealed that the Orange Tree, Actors Touring Company and Theatre Royal Plymouth's production of Amsterdam will be streamed online to coincide with its tour.