Operation Mincemeat's writers and stars discuss the musical's runaway success

Operation Mincemeat has been going down an absolute storm at Southwark Playhouse, and we decided to sit down with cast members and creative team to discuss the process.

Following a ludicrous (and entirely truthful) ploy to fool the Nazis during WWII, the piece is currently running in London and is likely set for future life.

Directed by Donnacadh O'Briain, the show has choreography by Jenny Arnold, set and costume design by Helen Coyston, sound by Mike Walker, and lighting by Sherry Coenen. Spitlip is composed of David Cumming, Felix Hagan (who is also musical director), Natasha Hodgson and Zoe Roberts.

Tickets are on sale now.