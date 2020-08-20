Online concert featuring Carrie Hope Fletcher, Rob Houchen, Rachel John and more to be released next week

A new series of online concerts will feature performers from the "West End Does" series, now virtually presenting musical tunes recorded with social distancing measures in place.

Created with singers located either at St James Church in Islington or in their own homes, appearing in the special concert are Laura Baldwin, Hiba Elchikhe, John Ellis, Alice Fearn, Bradley Jaden, Rachel John, Danielle Hope, Carrie Hope Fletcher, Rob Houchen, Jamie Muscato, Scott Paige, Celinde Schoenmaker, Vanessa Williams, Stagebox Musical Theatre, as well as a new drama school graduate (to be revealed) being given new exposure during the online events.

The series will feature musical direction by Alex Parker, cello by Dave Hornberger, videography by Jake Waby, sound by Chance Bemmer, and editing by Danny Kaan at TheDigiCreative.

The Magic of Animation – Unplugged

© Danny Kaan

The event will be streamed on Friday 28 and Saturday 29 August, with tickets costing £10. Two pounds from each ticket is going to the Theatre Artist Fund.