One Woman Show adds extra West End performances
Liz Kingsman's five-star production must come to an end on 21 January
Liz Kingsman's celebrated One Woman Show has added two extra West End performances to its six-week season at the Ambassadors Theatre due to popular demand.
Kingsman's hit piece, which had out-and-out raves when it was staged at the Soho Theatre, has also completed a run at the Edinburgh Festival. It was described as "technically flawless" in a five-star review for WhatsOnStage.
The show bills itself as a "bold, irreverent, raw, moving and triumphant celebration of adjectives", adding "this blurb will nail down nothing."
Adam Brace directs, with design by Chloe Lamford, lighting design by Daniel Carter-Brennan, sound design by Max Perryment and choreography by Joshua Lay.
Check out the show's trailer below:
The added performances will take place on 11 and 18 January at 9:30pm.
Tickets for performances through to 21 January are on sale below.