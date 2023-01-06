One Woman Show adds extra West End performances

Liz Kingsman's celebrated One Woman Show has added two extra West End performances to its six-week season at the Ambassadors Theatre due to popular demand.

Kingsman's hit piece, which had out-and-out raves when it was staged at the Soho Theatre, has also completed a run at the Edinburgh Festival. It was described as "technically flawless" in a five-star review for WhatsOnStage.

The show bills itself as a "bold, irreverent, raw, moving and triumphant celebration of adjectives", adding "this blurb will nail down nothing."

Adam Brace directs, with design by Chloe Lamford, lighting design by Daniel Carter-Brennan, sound design by Max Perryment and choreography by Joshua Lay.

Check out the show's trailer below:





The added performances will take place on 11 and 18 January at 9:30pm.

Tickets for performances through to 21 January are on sale below.