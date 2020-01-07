One Jewish Boy to transfer to Trafalgar Studios

Stephen Laughton's hit One Jewish Boy, which ran at the Old Red Lion in December 2018 and January 2019, will transfer to Trafalgar Studios, adjacent to Trafalgar Square.

Exploring the end of youth and the consequences of anti-semitic hate crime in the present day, Laughton's two-hander will run at the central London venue from 10 March to 4 April 2020.

The play, which will star Robert Neumark-Jones (Jesse) and Asha Reid (Alex), is directed by Sarah Meadows. It has design by Georgia de Grey, lighting by Lucy Adams and composition by Benedict Taylor.

Lauhgton was the recipient of the JB Priestley Award for Young Writers of Promise, and was recently on attachment to Headlong Theatre, as part of their new Headstart writers' programme.

Tickets for the show are on sale now.