Once Upon a Time in Nazi Occupied Tunisia at the Almeida cast announced

Casting has been announced for the world premiere of Josh Azouz's new play Once Upon a Time in Nazi Occupied Tunisia.

Directed by Eleanor Rhode (King John), the comic play is set in 1943 during, as the title suggests, the Nazi occupation of Tunisia. It explores themes of home, identity, marriage and survival.

Appearing in the show will be Adrian Edmondson, Laura Hanna, Ethan Kai, Pierro Niel-Mee, Yasmin Paige and Daniel Rainford, with the production having design by Max Johns, lighting by Jess Bernberg, sound by David Gregory and casting by Ginny Schiller.

It opens on 21 August, playing through until 18 September.

Azouz's previous work has included The Mikvah Project (Orange Theatre Theatre and Yard Theatre) and Buggy Baby (Yard Theatre).