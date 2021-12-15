Old Vic's A Christmas Carol – take a look behind-the-scenes

The Old Vic has released exclusive behind-the-scenes photography for its 2021 production of A Christmas Carol, adapted by Jack Thorne.

The Tony Award-winning show, which picked up five awards from five nominations in September 2021, began performances on 13 November at the central London venue.

The cast is led by Stephen Mangan as Ebenezer Scrooge, alongside Bridgette Amofah (Mrs Cratchit), Geraint Downing (Ferdy/George), Nicola Espallardo (Jess), Karen Fishwick (Belle), Amanda Hadingue (Ghost of Christmas Past), Nick Hart (Nicholas), Oli Higginson (Fred), Rachel John (Ghost of Christmas Present/Mrs Fezziwig), Andrew Langtree (Father/Marley), Jack Shalloo (Bob Cratchit), Rose Shalloo (Little Fan), James Staddon (Fezziwig) and Samuel Townsend (Young Ebenezer).

Alternating in the role of Tiny Tim are Casey-Indigo Blackwood-Lashley, Rayhaan Kufuor-Gray, Eleanor Stollery and Suri White.

Director Matthew Warchus' production features set and costume design by Rob Howell, composition and arrangements by Christopher Nightingale, lighting design by Hugh Vanstone, sound design by Simon Baker, movement by Lizzi Gee, casting by Jessica Ronane, musical direction by Katharine Woolley, voice coaching by Charlie Hughes-D'Aeth, associate direction by Joe Austin and second associate direction by Josh Seymour.

Tickets for the remainder of the run through to 8 January 2022 are available below.





Stephen Mangan

© Manuel Harlan

Rose Shalloo

© Manuel Harlan

Rose Shalloo

© Manuel Harlan

Rachel John

© Manuel Harlan

Oli Higginson

© Manuel Harlan

Nicola Espallardo

© Manuel Harlan

Karen Fishwick

© Manuel Harlan

Geraint Downing

© Manuel Harlan

Bridgette Amofah

© Manuel Harlan



© Manuel Harlan



© Manuel Harlan



© Manuel Harlan



© Manuel Harlan

Andrew Langtree

© Manuel Harlan