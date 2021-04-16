Now or Never song cycle: watch a number from Matthew Harvey's piece

Matthew Harvey's Now or Never song cycle has been released on-demand and WhatsOnStage as a sneak peek.

Following seven individuals during their last week on Earth, the piece stars Eloise Davies (Be More Chill, Grease), Irvine Iqbal (The Boy in the Dress, Aladdin, Broken Wings), Ahmed Hamad (Rent, Stay Awake Jake, The Boy in the Dress), Harvey (Les Misérables, Violet, Jesus Christ Superstar, Murder Ballad), Katie Shearman (The Sound of Music UK Tour, Evita), Courtney Stapleton (Dear Evan Hansen, Six, Les Misérables), and Lucy St Louis (Man of La Mancha, Motown, Beautiful).

Originally streamed live as part of a one-shot exploration of the Barn Theatre, it will now be available for three weeks – from 15 April to 9 May – with tickets at £5.

On the creative side, Freddie Tapner is musical supervisor and Ryan Carter is creative director (responsible for the one-shot digital approach). Ben Collins as director of photography, supported by Ben Thomas and Alex Tabrizi. Harry Smith is sound designer.

Tickets are available now via the Barn Theatre's website.