Nora: A Doll's House at the Young Vic casting announced

Casting has been announced for Nora: A Doll's House, which transfers to London following its run at the Citizen's Theatre in Glasgow.

Anna Russell-Martin (Cyrano De Bergerac) reprises her role from the critically-acclaimed Citizens Theatre production, and is joined by Mark Arends (MotherFatherSon), Natalie Klamar (Wilderness), Luke Norris (Poldark), Amaka Okafor (The Son) and Zephryn Taitte (Call The Midwife).

Directed by Elizabeth Freestone and adapted from Henrik Ibsen by Stef Smith, the show runs at the Young Vic from 6 February to 21 March 2020. It reframes the original in three different time periods to ask what has really changed.

The show has design by Tom Piper, lighting by Lee Curran, composition and sound design by Michael John McCarthy, movement by EJ Boyle, and casting by Sophie Parrott.