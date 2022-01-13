Noël Coward's Still Life, the inspiration for Brief Encounter, to be given an immersive staging

The Mill at Sonning will stage a site-specific version of Noël Coward's hit play Still Life, which sees the venue bar transformed into a railway station refreshment room.

With audiences able to sit down to a meal, afternoon cream tea or a cup of coffee while the action unfurls around them, the piece tells the tale of a secret love affair that begins at a railway station. Coward's text was the basis for the iconic film Brief Encounter, later adapted by David Lean.

Running from 20 to 29 January, the show is set to star Alasdair Craig (War Horse), Rachel Pickup (The 39 Steps), Elizabeth Elvin (The Mousetrap), Antony Jardine (The Secret Garden) and Emily Panes (Cinderella at the Barn).

The production is directed by Tam Wiliams with sound and lighting by Graham Weymouth and costume by Natalie Titchener.