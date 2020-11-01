Nimax Theatres closes West End venues from 5 November until 2 December

Nimax Theatres, owners of six locations across the West End, have said they will cancel performances from 5 November to 2 December.

The venue was set to host a plethora of one-off concerts as well as full productions of the likes of Six the Musical and Everybody's Talking About Jamie, plus Adam Kay's solo show This Is Going to Hurt.

In a statement, Nimax said: "Following the government announcement on Saturday 31 October our theatres will close from Thursday 5 November until Wednesday 2 December.

"We will be in touch with ticket holders for all affected shows in due course. Thank you for your patience and understanding during this time."

Nimax had led the way in kickstarting West End performances with socially distanced audiences and a variety of safety measures to reduce the risk of virus transmission.

Details regarding performances from 3 December are to be revealed, though the Prime Minister revealed yesterday hopes for England to return to a "tier" system after this date if the rate of infection has been reduced sufficiently.