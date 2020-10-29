Nicole Kidman to star in Amazon Prime screen version of Andrew Bovall's Things I Know To Be True

Hit play Things I Know To Be True is being adapted for the screen by Amazon Studios, it has been announced.

Andrew Bovell's play made its UK premiere in 2016 (after running in Adelaide earlier that year) at the Lyric Hammersmith Theatre before embarking on a tour. It will now be transformed into a series to run on Amazon Prime with WhatsOnStage Award-winner Nicole Kidman starring and acting as executive producer.

Things I Know To Be True tells the story of a family and marriage through the eyes of four grown siblings struggling to define themselves beyond their parents' love and expectations.

A debut date is to be revealed.