Nicole Kidman launches MGCfutures bursary to support female theatre makers

Award-winning performer Nicole Kidman has launched an annual bursary to support female directors and producers. The news comes as MGCfutures, unveils plans for the coming year.

The organisation's Bursary Programme will celebrate its fifth anniversary and reopen from today – accepting submissions from arts practitioners who show a commitment to their chosen career. Applicants from across the UK can apply for bursaries from £500 to £5,000.

MGCfutures will once more work with The Stephanie Arditti Bursary, created in the memory of award-winning costume supervisor, to provide a programme for those who work in costume, while also unveiling two new partnerships – one with Lyric Hammersmith Theatre to support a literary associate (trainee) and another with Pilot Theatre to support a creative assistant.

The Theatre Community Fund, spearheaded by Olivia Colman, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Francesca Moody will also donate £300,000 to MGCfutures to help provide bursaries for the next 3 years.

Michael Grandage said today, "The pandemic of 2020 has seen theatres shut across the world and yet I remain hopeful that the many people who make up the complex ecology that creates live theatre will be working again very soon. MGCfutures, as the name suggests, is a charity that looks forward and that is now more important than ever as we support theatre makers across the country to return to the industry they love.

"We are enormously grateful to the many generous individuals who make these bursaries happen, and especially today to the Theatre Community Fund whose donation will enable us to provide these vital bursaries to artists to create work across our stages, and rebuild our industry in new and vibrant ways."

Talking about her new bursary Kidman said: "During Photograph 51 [directed by Grandage], I saw first-hand the inspiring work of MGCfutures and the commitment the charity makes to the next generation of theatre makers. I am thrilled, particularly at a time when the arts are so badly impacted, to be able to give support to artists to make new work to help sustain the theatre for tomorrow."