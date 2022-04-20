National Theatre releases production images of Nicola Walker in The Corn is Green

Official production shots of The Corn is Green have been released by the National Theatre today.

Nicola Walker stars in Emlyn Williams' semi-autobiographical drama, directed by Dominic Cooke, which continues its run at the Lyttelton Theatre until 11 June.

Set in rural North Wales, the play follows a teacher named Miss Lily Moffat (Walker), who sets out to educate and improve the prospects of local young miners.

The cast also includes Adam Baker, Saffron Coomber, Gareth David-Lloyd, Iwan Davies, Sion Emlyn, Ben Alyn Francis, Gwion Glyn, Megan Grech, Matthew Hargreaves, Jonathan Hawkins, Matthew Hargreaves, Steffan Hughes, John Ieuan Jones, Gareth Kennerley, Richard Lynch, Jo McInnes, Kristian Morse, Tomas Moya, Alice Orr-Ewing, Steffan Rizzi, Rebecca Todd, Peter Willcock, Garyn Williams, Peter Willcock and Rufus Wright.

The creative team features set and costume designer ULTZ, lighting designer Charles Balfour, sound designer Christopher Shutt and choreographer Bill Deamer. Music arrangements and direction are by Will Stuart, with company dialect work by Penny Dyer and associate set design by Mark Simmonds.





Nicola Walker

© Johan Persson

Alice Orr-Ewing

© Johan Persson

Nicola Walker

© Johan Persson

Iwan Davies and Saffron Coomber

© Johan Persson

Nicola Walker and Iwan Davies

© Johan Persson

Iwan Davies

© Johan Persson

Iwan Davies

© Johan Persson

Jo McInnes and Saffron Coomber

© Johan Persson

Jo McInnes

© Johan Persson

Saffron Coomber and Iwan Davies

© Johan Persson

Rufus Wright

© Johan Persson

The company of The Corn is Green

© Johan Persson

The company of The Corn is Green

© Johan Persson

Saffron Coomber

© Johan Persson