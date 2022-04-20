WhatsOnStage Logo
National Theatre releases production images of Nicola Walker in The Corn is Green

The new staging marks the play's first London revival for over 35 years

Nicola Walker in The Corn is Green
© Johan Persson

Official production shots of The Corn is Green have been released by the National Theatre today.

Nicola Walker stars in Emlyn Williams' semi-autobiographical drama, directed by Dominic Cooke, which continues its run at the Lyttelton Theatre until 11 June.

Set in rural North Wales, the play follows a teacher named Miss Lily Moffat (Walker), who sets out to educate and improve the prospects of local young miners.

The cast also includes Adam Baker, Saffron Coomber, Gareth David-Lloyd, Iwan Davies, Sion Emlyn, Ben Alyn Francis, Gwion Glyn, Megan Grech, Matthew Hargreaves, Jonathan Hawkins, Matthew Hargreaves, Steffan Hughes, John Ieuan Jones, Gareth Kennerley, Richard Lynch, Jo McInnes, Kristian Morse, Tomas Moya, Alice Orr-Ewing, Steffan Rizzi, Rebecca Todd, Peter Willcock, Garyn Williams, Peter Willcock and Rufus Wright.

The creative team features set and costume designer ULTZ, lighting designer Charles Balfour, sound designer Christopher Shutt and choreographer Bill Deamer. Music arrangements and direction are by Will Stuart, with company dialect work by Penny Dyer and associate set design by Mark Simmonds.


Nicola Walker
© Johan Persson
Alice Orr-Ewing
© Johan Persson
Nicola Walker
© Johan Persson
Iwan Davies and Saffron Coomber
© Johan Persson
Nicola Walker and Iwan Davies
© Johan Persson
Iwan Davies
© Johan Persson
Iwan Davies
© Johan Persson
Jo McInnes and Saffron Coomber
© Johan Persson
Jo McInnes
© Johan Persson
Saffron Coomber and Iwan Davies
© Johan Persson
Rufus Wright
© Johan Persson
The company of The Corn is Green
© Johan Persson
The company of The Corn is Green
© Johan Persson
Saffron Coomber
© Johan Persson
The company of The Corn is Green
© Johan Persson
