Nick Hern Books to release one free play each week for new virtual reading group

Publisher Nick Hern Books has created a scheme for a free weekly "playgroup" featuring award-winning playwrights.

A contemporary play will be released for free online every Wednesday on the Nick Hern website. Readers are invited to then send in their questions by the Sunday of that week, and the playwright will record their responses which will then feature in a new podcast, released the subsequent Wednesday.

Update – Mike Bartlett, Chris Bush, Jez Butterworth, Jessie Cave and Nadia Fall have all joined the scheme, with Bartlett's Albion being presented from 20 May.

Matt Applewhite, managing director of Nick Hern Books, said: "Over the past six weeks, we've been delighted by the response to The NHB Playgroup from theatre-lovers across the world. The enthusiastic reception – especially from those getting into the playreading habit for the very first time – has been wonderful. Thank you to everyone who's been part of it, including the six playwrights who've generously made their work available so far."

The publisher is also offering 30 per cent off almost 30 NHB-published plays who've had performances cancelled or runs cut short.