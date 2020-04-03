Nick Hern Books to release one free play each week for new virtual reading group

Publisher Nick Hern Books has created a new scheme for a free weekly "playgroup" featuring award-winning playwrights.

A contemporary play will be released for free online every Wednesday on the Nick Hern website. Readers are invited to then send in their questions by the Sunday of that week, and the playwright will record their responses which will then feature in a new podcast, released the subsequent Wednesday.

Matt Applewhite, managing director of Nick Hern Books, said: "There are many adjectives being used to describe the days we're living through: unprecedented, unusual, challenging, impossible... Whilst undeniably all true, at Nick Hern Books we're trying to focus on the ways in which we, and the theatre industry more widely, can become more connected, collaborative, inclusive and imaginative.

"Amongst several new initiatives, The NHB Playgroup offers readers and theatre-lovers free access to some of the best contemporary plays, followed by debate and discussion, including with the playwrights themselves. We hope we can encourage many people to discover the pleasures of reading and engaging with some great plays during this time."

The first book will be Anna Jordan's Bruntwood Prize-winning Yen, with playwrights including James Fritz, Winsome Pinnock, Enda Walsh, Stef Smith and Ella Hickson also featuring in the scheme.

The publisher is also offering 30 per cent off almost 30 NHB-published plays who've had performances cancelled or runs cut short.