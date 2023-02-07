Newsies extends London run

Newsies has extended its run once more.

Given a full five-star review from WhatsOnStage at the end of last year, the blockbuster production is presented on a thrust stage with audiences being surrounded by the cast during the show.

Directed and choreographed by Matt Cole, Alan Menken (The Little Mermaid) provides the score while Harvey Feirstein (Kinky Boots) has penned the book and Jack Feldman (The Lion King II: Simba's Pride) is the lyricist.

The following cast members will be continuing in their roles through the new extension window: Michael Ahomka-Lindsay as Jack Kelly, Moya Angela as Medda Larkin, Lindsay Atherton as ensemble, Samuel Bailey as Specs, Imogen Bailey as swing, Bronté Barbé as Katherine Plumber, Josh Barnett as Race, Jack Bromage as Tommy Boy, Bobbie Chambers as ensemble, Alex Christian as Buttons, Arcangelo Ciulla as Ike, George Crawford as Morris Delancey, Joshua Denyer as Mush, Ross Dorrington as Splasher, Matthew Duckett as Crutchie, Jacob Fisher as Albert, Jamie Golding as Wiesel, Damon Gould as Finch, Zack Guest as swing, Jordan Isaac as swing, Clarice Julianda as ensemble, Barry Keenan as Nunzio, Ryan Kopel as Davey, Sion Lloyd as Bunsen, George Michaelides as Romeo, Mukeni Nel as Jo Jo, Mark Samaras as Mike, Rory Shafford as swing, Matt Trevorrow as Henry, Lillie-Pearl Wildman as ensemble and Nesim Adnan as Les.

The show will now play to 30 July 2023 at Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre, with further casting to be announced in due course. There will be no performances w/c 1 May or w/c 26 June.





The production has set design by Morgan Large, musical supervision, dance arrangements and musical direction by Nigel Lilley, costumes by Natalie Pryce, lighting by Mark Henderson, sound by Tony Gayle, orchestrations by Simon Hale, performer flying by John Maddox for Suspended Illusions Ltd, casting by Lucy Casson, children's casting by Jo Hawes, fight direction by Rachel Bown-Williams and Ruth Cooper-Brown for RC Annie, associate direction by Rachael Nanyonjo, associate choreography by Jane McMurtrie, associate musical direction by Chris Ma and production management by Lee Batty and Andy Fox for Setting Line.