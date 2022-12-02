Newsies and Cabaret on the Royal Variety Performance – first look

Talk about a stagey treat! The casts of Newsies and Cabaret rocked the Royal Albert Hall last night as part of the Royal Variety Performance.

The cast of Newsies, preparing for their UK premiere opening night next week, performing catchy number "Seize the Day", while Cabaret, led by Callum Scott Howells and Madeline Brewer, performed "Willkommen" to open the show.

The evening also saw a performance from Andrew Lloyd Webber, alongside Gary Barlow and Gareth Malone, paying tribute to the late Queen with "Sing".

See a gallery of photos below:

The event will be broadcast on ITV later in December.