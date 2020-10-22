Newly refurbished venue Stockton Globe announces reopening plans

A newly revamped theatre, the Stockton Globe, is set to re-open.

The once-iconic venue in the northern town will return to welcoming audiences, following a £28+ million restoration. It was originally designed by Percy L Browne, opening in 1935. The 1650-seater space (with removable seating for a maximum capacity of 3000) will now also boast a 250-seater venue next door.

There will be a restoration of the '30s decor, as well as a full orchestra space created. Owned and overseen by the Ambassador Theatre Group, the theatre's initial line-up includes a touring piece from Diversity, a Strictly Come Dancing special, a Paloma Faith concert, an appearance from Adam Kay and comedy from Chris Ramsey, Jon Richardson and John Bishop. Jools Holland and Midge Ure will also perform live music.

You can watch the full announcement video below: