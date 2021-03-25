New York Mayor announces plans to reopen Broadway this autumn, with testing and vaccination stations

It looks like there's a way forwards for the Great White Way!

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has announced the beginnings of a plan to get Broadway and off-Broadway reopened by autumn.

In the coming weeks, New York City will open dedicated Covid-19 vaccination sites on Broadway for the theatre industry, with a mobile vaccination unit dedicated to off-Broadway workers. These sites will be staffed by veteran theatre industry workers.

Additionally, the city is developing plans with the Broadway community to manage crowds before and after shows, and will open pop-up Covid testing sites in the area of the major theaters. De Blasio is now calling upon New York State to issue guidelines for theater workers in terms of mask usage, and how to use proof of vaccination or negative testing to ensure that everyone can return to work and that crowds can return in the fall.

While identical plans aren't currently being replicated in the UK, producers on this side of the Atlantic will naturally be exploring what can be emulated for venues. Producer and theatre owner Nica Burns has already set plans to create a testing centre underneath the Palace Theatre in the West End.

Further details about the plan will be announced in the coming weeks. "We will move heaven and earth to bring Broadway back," de Blasio said.