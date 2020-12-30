New Year's Honours: Sheila Hancock, Nina Wadia and Lesley Manville among those recognised

This year's New Year's Honours have been unveiled, and we've scoured the list to find all those relevant to the performing arts.

Performer Sheila Hancock has been made dame, as has conductor Professor Jane Allison Glover and renowned make-up artist Patricia McGrath.

Receiving knighthoods are Christopher le Brun, former president of the Royal Academy, as well as Graham Vick, founder and artistic director of the Birmingham Opera Company.

Among those being honoured with CBEs are actress Lesley Manville, professor Bashabi Fraser, composer Julian Anderson, author Anthony Browne, concert pianist William Douglas, conductor Daniel Harding and artist Michael Landy.

Stage designer William Dudley, responsible for the West End production of The Woman in White, performer Nina Wadia, actor Toby Jones, writer Jed Mercurio, choreographer Stuart Hopps, Grange Park Opera's Wasfi Kani and dance legend Bob Lockyer were all made OBE.

Coronation Street actress Sally Dynevor was made MBE, as was Deborah Scully, deputy principal at Royal Central School of Speech and Drama. David Hamilton, founder of Phoenix Dance Theatre, Jonathan Claypole, director of BBC Arts, arts consultant and broadcaster Andrew Miller, Starcross Youth Theatre founder Philip Cross, strategic lead of cultural movement What Next? Elizabeth Crump received the same award.

Pietra Mello-Pittman and Ella Spira, founders of the dance/theatre production company Sisters Grimm, were awarded MBEs for services to International Trade and the Creative Industry. Craig David was made MBE as was writer and comedian Humza Arshad, Simon Danciger, chair of OSO Arts Centre.

Robert Heard, filmmaker Greta Mendez, chief executive and principal of Northern School for Contemporary Dance Sharon Watson, dancer and choreographer Chitra Sundaram and Joanne Wheeler were all made MBE.

Honoured with medals of the Order of the British Empire are Aakash Odedra Company co-founders Anand Bhatt and Aakash Odedra, Sharon Higgins (for supporting the performing arts in South Wales), Catherine Knapp-Evans (for a similar service in mid-Wales), Slung Low artistic director Alan Lane, Catharine Sinnadurai (for services to dance education / training), Patricia Wheatley, CEO of Disability Arts Online, David Williams, for services to the arts in Wales and Jenny Williams, for services to culture and creativity.