New West Side Story film trailer to debut on Sunday

Could be, who knows – West Side Story is finally being unveiled!

After many a year of waiting, Disney has confirmed it will be premiering the first trailer and photos from the upcoming Steven Spielberg version of the iconic musical during the Oscars on Sunday.

Exact timings are currently tbc, but the wonderful folk at the House of Mouse will be getting the various bits and bobs to us so that we can go live exactly on cue.

Leading the cast are Ansel Elgort as Tony, Rachel Zegler as Maria, Ariana DeBose as Anita, David Alvarez as Bernardo, and Josh Andrés Rivera as Chino are the main cast, with Broadway vets Brian d'Arcy James and Corey Stoll joining them as Sergeant Krupke and Lieutenant Schrank, respectively.

