New West Side Story film release pushed back to winter 2021

The Wrap is reporting that the upcoming West Side Story film will now open in next winter.

Originally meant to open in December, it is expected that the film will now arrive on 10 December 2021.

Joining the two leads Ansel Elgort and Rachel Zegler in the film are Ant-Man and Midnight in Paris' Corey Stoll and three-time Tony-nominee Brian dʼArcy James, who was the original King George in Hamilton at the Public Theater.

Broadway stars Ariana DeBose (Summer: The Donna Summer Musical) will play Anita, Josh Andrés Rivera (Hamilton) plays Chino and David Alvarez (Billy Elliot: The Musical) plays Bernardo.

Rita Moreno, who won an Oscar for her portrayal of Anita in the 1961 movie, takes on the role of Valentina – a new character based on shop owner Doc.

Set in 1950s New York, the classic musical tells of the gang rivalry between the New York Jets and the Puerto Rican Sharks. It is loosely based on Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet, and features classic numbers including "I Feel Pretty", "Something's Coming", "America", "Cool" and "Tonight". It has music by Leonard Bernstein, lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and conception and choreography by Jerome Robbins.

Arthur Laurents, Leonard Bernstein, Stephen Sondheim, and Jerome Robbins's stage musical is adapted for the screen by Tony Kushner, with Justin Peck providing choreography, Gustavo Dudamel conducting the score, David Newman providing arrangements, Jeanine Tesori working on vocals, and Matt Sullivan serving as executive music producer.

