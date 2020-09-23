New trailer released for Apollo 13 online stage show

A new trailer has been unveiled for the upcoming online production of Apollo 13.

Penned by Torben Betts, the piece marks 50 years since the ill-fated mission which saw three astronauts stranded in space. Apollo 13: The Dark Side of The Moon comes from Original Theatre, the creators of the five-star online version of Birdsong, which was streamed earlier this year.

Appearing in the play are Christopher Harper (Holby City, Coronation Street) as Jim Lovell, Michael Salami (Hollyoaks, Just a Couple) as Fred Haise, Tom Chambers (Father Brown, Casualty) as Jack Swigert, Philip Franks (Heartbeat, Darling Buds of May) as Present Day Lovell, Geoff Aymer (Macbeth) as Present Day Haise, Jenna Augen (Episodes, The Night Watch) as Capcom and Poppy Roe (A Serial Killer's Guide to Life, Royal Matchmaker) as Patricia Cooper.

Directed by Alastair Whatley and Charlotte Peters, Apollo 13: The Dark Side of The Moon is designed by David Woodhead and edited by Tristan Shepherd, with sound design by Dominc Bilkey, original music composed by Sophie Cotton, movement direction by Simon Pittman and casting by Ellie Collyer-Brisow CDG.

The production will be available to watch from 7.30pm on Thursday 8 October until Thursday 31 December 2020 via the Original Theatre website.

Tickets cost from £10 to £20, with special nods given by the company to those who pay more for the show.