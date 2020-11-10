New streamed charity quiz and concert announced

A charity quiz stroke concert event, Beginners, Please!, has been announced for 21 November 2020.

Streamed via stream-theatre in association with RedRock Entertainment and Reece Kerridge and Claire Learie, presenters of the musical theatre radio show Sit In The Stalls, the concert will be raising funds for Acting For Others.

Tracie Bennett, Richard Blackwood, Denise Gough, Kobna Holdbrook-Smith, Beverley Knight, Wendi Peters, Arlene Phillips, Jodie Steele, Juliet Stevenson and Harriet Thorpe will all be appearing and hosting quiz rounds for the evening, with more names to be revealed.

Furthermore, Jalisa Andrews, Kieran Brown, Lucyelle Cliffe, Oscar Conlon-Morrey, Emma Kingston and Christina Modestou will be providing performances for virtual audience members on the night.

Streaming tickets cost £10 and are available now.