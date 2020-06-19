Single from KING the Musical to be released next week for charity

A brand new single from Martin Smith's hit "KING the Musical" will be released online next Saturday to raise funds for charity.

The musical, about the life of Martin Luther King Jr, will be releasing a four-track EP later this year but a first track, "We Need You Now" will be available from next week to raise funds for charity.

Cedric Neal, who sings the part of King, said "The lyrics of "We Need You Now" were written in the 1980s about the Civil Rights movement in the 1960s, and are just as appropriate, relevant and necessary today. This song has become my personal prayer in the fight for EQUALITY and the end of systemic racism.

"The message of Dr King and Martin Smith's "We Need You Now" are one and the same. Peace is achieved through LOVE for one another – equally given and received."

The tune is accompanied by London Musical Theatre Orchestra, and is conducted by Freddie Tapner. All proceeds will be donated to the Stephen Lawrence Charitable Fund, with the song being available here.