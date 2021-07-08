New musical The Rhythmics to premiere at Southwark Playhouse

New musical The Rhythmics will have its premiere at Southwark Playhouse in London later this year.

Exploring a group of men going through a crisis of masculinity while twirling "ribbons of fire" to international acclaim, the show has book and lyrics by Metta's artistic director P Burton-Morgan (who also directs), and music and lyrics from Stiles and Drewe award winner Ben Glasstone (Reanimator).

The piece has choreography by Mark Smith, with Erika Gundesen as musical director, Ellie Vekerk as musical supervisor, James Nicholson as sound designer, Francine Huin-Wah as costume designer, Jane Deitch as casting director, Chris Matanlé as general manager and Will Reynolds as set and lighting designer.

A cast album is available to listen to now, with casting to be revealed. Burton-Morgan said today: "So thrilled to finally share the world premiere of this original new British musical with live audiences. I can't think of anything more uplifting to welcome people back into theatres than this heart warming and hilarious tale of community and connection. A tonic for our times; Ben's joyous score is an absolute bop."

The piece is set to run at Southwark Playhouse from 2 December 2021 to 8 January 2022.