See the new Matildas in action as the musical prepares to return next month

The 2021 Matildas are preparing for their return to the stage!

The musical, produced by the RSC, will be playing once more from 16 September at the Cambridge Theatre in the West End.

The four performers taking on the lead role are Imogen Cole, Alyssa D'Souza, Alex Munden and Zoe Simon, and you can watch them in action in the video, being taught some new gymnastic skills by Elliot Harper (Miss Trunchbull).

Directed by Matthew Warchus, the show is designed by Rob Howell, with choreography by Peter Darling, orchestrations, additional music and musical supervision by Christopher Nightingale, lighting by Hugh Vanstone, sound by Simon Baker and the special effects and illusions are by Paul Kieve.

You can see pictures of the casts here: