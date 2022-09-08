New Mamma Mia! cast and extension announced

Mamma Mia! – here we go again – a new cast is set for the Novello Theatre!

The beloved musical featuring ABBA's greatest has announced a new company and extended its booking period through to 30 September 2023, with all ticket prices for the new booking period frozen. Early bird and family tickets are also available.

The show first opened in the late '90s and follows a bride-to-be as she grapples with a paternal quandary, while her mother reflects on her romantic life.

The London cast will continue to star Mazz Murray as Donna, Josie Benson as Tanya, Gemma Goggin as Rosie and Stephen Beckett as Bill.

From 10 October, joining the show will be Norman Bowman (Les Misérables) as Sam, Christopher Dickins (Oklahoma!) as Harry, Meg Hateley (making her West End debut) as Sophie, Miles Henderson (making his West End debut) as Sky, Natasha Heyward (making her UK and West End debut) as Ali, Olivia Lallo (making her West End debut) as Lisa, Lucca Chadwick-Patel (Legally Blonde) as Eddie and Jake Bailey (Call the Midwife) as Pepper, with Jennifer Adab (making her West End stage debut) playing Donna at certain performances.

Also continuing in the cast are Gemma Atkins, Natalie Jayne Hall, Jennifer Hepburn, Frankie Jones, Natalie Langston, Michael Storrs and Simon Willmont.

They will be joined by Zac Adlam, Victoria Anderson, Sinéad Courtney, Ellie-Grace Cousins, Lawrence Guntert, David Haydn, Olivia Neville, Annell Odartey, Jessie Odeleye, Callum Rose, Jack Rose, Robert Slatter, Jacob Young, Chloe Way and Dan Wilshire.

Tickets are on sale below.