New Lionel Richie musical movie reportedly in development

Reports are saying that Disney is developing a new musical movie, currently titled All Night Long, based on Lionel Richie's back-catalogue.

Produced by Richie and his manager Bruce Eskowitz, the film will apparently be penned by Pete Chiarelli (Crazy Rich Asians) and is in early stages of development.

Expected to be a live-action original piece and not a biopic, the film will, according to Variety aim to channel the success of jukebox musical movies like Mamma Mia!, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again or Moulin Rouge!.

Richie, formerly a member of the Commodores before becoming a solo artist, has hits including "Three Times a Lady", "Hello", "Endless Love" and "All Night Long".

A release date and casting are to be confirmed.