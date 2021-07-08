New Guys and Dolls movie announces director

More details have been revealed for the upcoming Guys and Dolls silver screen adaptation.

Bill Condon, who has worked on Chicago, Dreamgirls and Disney's Beauty and the Beast plus both parts of The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn, will direct the new remake, with John Goldwyn and Marc Toberoff serving as producers. Condon also co-wrote The Greatest Showman.

TriStar Pictures has purchased the rights to remake the original Damon Runyon short stories on which the musical is based, as well as the rights to the Broadway musical. The musical has a book by Jo Swerling and Abe Burrows and music from Frank Loesser. Songs included in the musical are "If I Were a Bell", "Sit Down, You're Rockin' the Boat" and "Luck Be a Lady".

The musical was last seen in the West End in 2016 after a run at the Savoy Theatre. The revival originally opened at Chichester Festival Theatre in 2015. Talawa Theatre Company staged a revival in 2017 at the Royal Exchange Theatre in Manchester, while Sheffield Theatres presented a new production of the musical in December 2019.

A release date for the new movie has not been revealed.