New Godspell single performed by Jodie Steele released for charity

A new single has been released featuring hit actress Jodie Steele singing Godspell number "Beautiful City".

Steele is set to appear alongside Ruthie Henshall, Darren Day and more in a virtual charity production version of Stephen Schwartz's musical being released later this month.

Henshall and Day will reprise their roles from the 1993 studio recording of the Stephen Schwartz musical. They will be joined by Sam Tutty, Ria Jones, Jenna Russell, Shekinah McFarlane and more to tell the series of parables that lead up to the Passion of Christ.

The performers will be filmed at their homes and digitally edited together alongside visual animations. Additional cast members include Danyl Johnson, Jenny Fitzpatrick, Natalie Green, John Barr, Sally Ann Triplett, <atthew Croke, Alison Jiear, Lucy Williamson, Ronald Brian and Jerome Bell, all supported by an ensemble from Italia Conti. The show will be directed by Michael Strassen.

The production will be available to stream from 27 to 29 August and will raise money for three charities – the Hope Mill Theatre (A Factory of Creativity CIO), Acting For Others and the National AIDS Trust.

"Beautiful City" will be available on Spotify, Apple Music, and all major digital platforms.