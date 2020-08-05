WhatsOnStage Logo
New Diorama Theatre set to remain closed until 2021

The venue has helped champion artists for a decade

The New Diorama Theatre
(© Richard Davenport)

The New Diorama Theatre in central London has announced that it plans to remain closed until 2021.

The theatre said yesterday that: "since lockdown began, we've gifted two-thirds of our reserves to artists through no-strings attached grants, ensuring that when we come back we've still got theatre to fill our stage".

Like so many other spaces across the UK, the theatre is having to close its doors while uncertainty remains about when exactly performances may be able to commence again without social distancing.

You can see the New Diorama's statement here:

The venue has also committed to paying freelancers and cast members throughout the pandemic. A vital platform for hundreds of emerging artists creating some of the most commended contemporary work of the last decade, a number of companies have written tributes to the theatre while it remains closed.

You can donate to the theatre here while it remains closed.

