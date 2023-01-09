New Diorama Theatre announces 2023 season including new musical based on repeal of Section 28

After closing its doors last year in a radical move to disrupt the assumptions about how theatres programme and stage shows, the New Diorama Theatre has unveiled its reopening season.

The season kicks off with new musical After the Act from the award-winning company Breach (It's True, It's True, It's True). The piece marks 20 years since the repeal of Section 28 – a turning point for LGBTQ Plus history. It runs from 28 February.

The venue will also host a transfer of little scratch, adapted from Rebecca Watson's novel. The hit show was first seen at the Hampstead Theatre in north London and is directed by Katie Mitchell (12 April to 13 May).

The theatre will stage new commission War and Culture from Nina Segal – which is being kept deliberately under wraps for now (in the words of the venue's announcement – "we can't tell you much about that and there's no press night"). It runs from 26 April to 12 May.

The theatre added: "In 2022, NDT submitted various freedom of information requests regarding government interference in cultural organisations and arts funding. We did not specify that any information would be used in a show."

Finally, the venue will stage new adaptation And The Stars Were Burning Brightly, based on Danielle Jawando's young adult novel and presented by the Camden Youth Theatre.

Artistic director David Byrne said: "A new Breach musical, Katie Mitchell and biting the hand that feeds us – it's a season that every artistic director dreams of.

"Our team has worked hard to keep prices affordable, with every ticket under £20 and £3 previews for anyone unemployed or taking part in strikes. We can't wait to welcome back London's most adventurous theatre-goers. We've missed you, so get booking!"

The New Diorama has a strong history with new musicals – having been the first place to stage Operation Mincemeat, the award-winning piece now set for a West End transfer.