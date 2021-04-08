New Beatles musical She Loves You 'coming in 2022'

A new musical is in development based on the songs of The Beatles.

She Loves You, which is being presented by Danish producer Mikkel Rønnow and Nordic Musical Partners, plans to have its world premiere in March 2022 at the Tivoli Gardens in Copenhagen.

The show is directed by Thom Southerland (Titanic, Parade, Grand Hotel and Mack and Mabel, Southwark Playhouse), who also co-wrote the book alongside Shaun McKenna, with Danish adaptations by Jokum Rohde.

Based on the beloved Lennon & McCartney back catalogue, the production will feature Danish dialogue, with over 40 songs sung in English.

It will star Danish singer and actress Maria Lucia, who has appeared in Beauty and the Beast and The Sound of Music on stage and in the Danish film dubbing of Disney's Frozen. She will lead a a cast of 24 musical performers.

According to press material: "She Loves You revolves around a modern family and their complex and contemporary journey with love: the naïve, young, infatuating love, the long-term established love compelled by children and careers and the lifelong, enduring and ultimate love, flourishing in later life."

It will include Beatles hits such as "Let It Be", "She Loves You", "Blackbird", "A Hard Day's Night", "With a Little Help From My Friends", "Help!", "The Long and Winding Road" and "Across the Universe".

The creative team also includes orchestrator Steve Sidwell, designer Morgan Large, choreographer Nick Winston, lighting designer Tim Mitchell and sound designer Tim Høyer.

After Copenhagen She Loves You will transfer to the Musikhuset in Aarhus before launching a Scandinavian tour of Sweden, Norway and Iceland, with "several worldwide productions still in the pipeline".