New animated film released to remind people of the magic of live theatre

A new animated film has been released to remind audiences of the magic of theatre.

While a small portion of venues have found ways to reopen in a viable fashion with socially distanced audiences, the majority of spaces have been closed since March.

Created by agency Nucco Brain and West End veterans Thomas Coles and Zoe Rainey, the piece is especially animated by the Nucco Brain team, with composition by Patrick Neil Doyle and mixing and sound design by Paul Gatehouse.

Entitled The Applause, the piece is encouraging people to donate and support local venues.

You can watch it below:

Rainey, said: "I was heartbroken at the thought of some theatres not surviving this terrible time and I wanted to tell a story to inspire people to come together and help save vulnerable theatres so we can all experience the wonderfully unique intimacy of live theatre and applause again when this is all over.

"Thomas and I wanted to gift this film to the theatre industry as a sign of hope and to help us all believe that we will return and that what theatre stands for in a community, by bringing people together, will heal us. We need theatre more than ever after this very difficult period. And with Christmas approaching, a theatre ticket for 2021 could give people something to look forward to."