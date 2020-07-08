National Theatre, Patrick Stewart and Secret Cinema win Time Out's "Time In" awards

A number of theatres have been recognised in Time Out's "Time In" awards – highlighting the work done by organisations during lockdown.

In the "cultural initiative that made life worth living" subsection of the Arts and Entertainment Saviours category, the National's series of free shows on YouTube won out, beating the streamed production of Fleabag, Shakespeare's Globe's streamed shows on YouTube, Hampstead Theatre's "At Home" series, the Royal Opera House's "Our House to Your House" and more.

The National has been presenting either one of its old productions or a former NT Live broadcasts on a weekly basis for a number of months, with shows including Les Blancs, Small Island and Coriolanus. You can find out more about the scheme here.

Patrick Stewart won the "Stuck-Indoors Celeb Hero" award for his reading of Shakespeare's Sonnets, while Secret Cinema's Secret Sofa initiative also claimed a prize.

The awards were voted for by Time Out's readers during lockdown.