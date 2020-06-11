National Theatre announces final set of shows it will stream for free on YouTube

The National Theatre has unveiled a final set of shows that it will stream on its YouTube channel over the coming weeks.

While free, the National Theatre is asking for donations as lockdowns continue and resources become scarce. You can find out more here. The venue has also stated that it will be presenting future digital activity to connect with audiences in the UK and beyond, with further details to be announced soon.

Each production will be broadcast each Thursday at 7pm BST and is available for a week.

On 18 June, the stage adaptation of Andrea Levy's Small Island will be presented, adapted by Helen Edmundson. It stars Leah Harvey, Gershwyn Eustace Jr and Aisling Loftus.

This will be followed on 25 June by the Bridge Theatre's production of A Midsummer Night's Dream, starring Hammed Animashaun, Oliver Chris, Gwendoline Christie and David Moorst.

The 2016 archive recording of Lorraine Hansberry's Les Blancs, directed by Yaël Farber, will be presented on 2 July. The hit piece stars Danny Sapani, Sheila Atim, and Tunji Kasim.

On 9 July, The Deep Blue Sea starring Helen McCrory will be presented, while the following week on 16 July the final production will be Amadeus, with Lucian Msamati playing Antonio Salieri.

Small Island, The Deep Blue Sea and Amadeus will also be available on YouTube with Audio-Description.

Lisa Burger, executive director and joint chief executive said: "We're delighted to be able to bring these final titles to audiences around the world for free and we look forward to announcing the next stage of our NT at Home programming in due course."