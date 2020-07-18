Three National Theatre Live shows to be screened in cinemas next week with all tickets at £5

The National Theatre Live will be presenting three of its 2019 productions in UK cinemas over the next week or so, with all tickets priced at £5.

The award-winning revival of Present Laughter, starring Andrew Scott and originally running at the Old Vic, will be shown at 12 Showcase Cinema venues in Walsall, Dudley, Southampton, Teesside, Peterborough, Nottingham, Leeds, Derby, Coventry, Bristol and Bluewater. The show went on to win the 2020 WhatsOnStage Awards for Best Actor in a Play (Scott) and Best Supporting Actress in a Play (Sophie Thompson).

Jamie Lloyd's five-star production of Cyrano de Bergerac starring James McAvoy will be screened as well, with the show being presented in Walsall, Dudley, Teesside, Southampton, Reading, Peterborough, Nottingham, Leeds, Derby, Coventry, Bristol and Bluewater.

Finally, Phoebe Waller-Bridge's Fleabag will be shown in Coventry, Bluewater, Bristol, Derby, Leeds, Nottingham, Peterborough, Reading, Southampton, Teesside, Dudley and Walsall.

A number of musicals and stage productions, including Fleabag, will also be presented at drive-in venues across the country this summer.

All venues are deep cleaned (with a non-chemical anti-viral spray used on every seat after every show, and at the end of each day) and operate with social distancing, to make sure that all spaces are safe for audiences. Food and drink can be purchased online and the wearing of face coverings is encouraged.