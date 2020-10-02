National Theatre to partner with Audible and support new writing

The National Theatre is partnering with Audible for its New Views playwriting competition to support the next generation of writing talent across the UK. The collaboration will work with a young writer to adapt their script and publish it in audio.

New Views is the National Theatre's annual playwriting programme and competition for 14 to 19-year-olds. It provides mentoring from professional playwrights, online workshops and masterclasses alongside bespoke training for teachers. Each year one play is selected to be produced at the venue with a professional cast and crew, alongside rehearsed readings of eight shortlisted plays. The 2019 winner was Isabel Hague and her play If Not Now, When?.

Audible is also supporting the National Theatre with the digital delivery of its adapted programme in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Participants will be able to access playwriting masterclasses and Audible's back-catalogue of content, in addition to online recordings of National Theatre productions and digital workshops.

Lisa Burger, joint chief executive of the National Theatre said, "Young writers and theatremakers are the future of our theatre industry and we are committed to supporting the development of new talent by continuing to provide opportunities and platforms for young people right across the UK in these challenging times. New Views encourages participants to explore their creativity, engage in debate and develop their ideas with the support of fantastic contemporary writers."

Kevin Addley, country manager at Audible added, "This exciting partnership with the National Theatre's New Views programme allows us to help support the theatre at a difficult time for the arts. Discovering and supporting young talent has never been more vital, and we look forward to being able to celebrate new young talent in the coming months."