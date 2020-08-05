My Mum's a Tw*t audio play released on Audible, starring Susan Wokoma

Anoushka Warden's hit play My Mum's A Tw*t has been released to listen to online in a new recording presented by Audible.

The play, which originally premiered in 2018 at the Royal Court, is described as 'one girl's funny and frank account of losing her Mum to a cult.' Since its premiere the show was re-mounted at the Edinburgh Fringe in 2019, with Warden presenting the piece herself.

The new audio production stars Susan Wokoma (Teenage Dick) and is directed by Debbie Hannan, incoming co-artistic director at the Traverse Theatre.

The play also features music by British rapper, music producer and DJ, The Last Skeptik.

Speaking about the project Warden said: "Part of the brilliance of live theatre is that once the run is over, the production can only remain in your head. But as a writer it can feel a bit sad, as you may never see or hear your piece performed again. Thanks to this Audible version when I'm 87 and living in a pod somewhere in the earth's atmosphere (coz it's the future right?!) I like that I'll be able to listen to the amazing voice of Susan Wokoma speaking words that I wrote when I was much younger. That's pretty cool!"