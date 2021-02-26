Musical themed cruises announced for 2022 with Frozen and Aladdin stars

A variety of musical themed cruises will take place next year.

Helmed by Seth Rudetsky, one cruise will depart on 16 July from Southampton and sail around Norway's fjords. In an apt bit of billing, the seven-day cruise will feature appearances from Frozen's original Broadway Princess Anna – Patti Murin, alongside husband Colin Donnell (Almost Famous) and Tony Award-winner James Monroe Iglehart (Disney's Aladdin, Hamilton).

For fans of the Mediterranean, there will be a seven-day cruise from 19 to 26 April 2022 setting off from Barcelona. The sunny experience will star Audra McDonald and her two-time Tony nominated husband Will Swenson, plus Tony winner LaChanze will be joined by her newly Tony nominated daughter Celia Rose Gooding

A third cruise will travel from New York to Southampton from 7 to 22 October, featuring Andréa Burns (In The Heights), Victoria Clark and Peter Flynn.