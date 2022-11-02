Musical theatre festival announces 2023 plans

2023 plans have been revealed for Gaiety Musical Theatre Festival, which is taking place late next spring.

The event, which was postponed in 2022, will be playing at Ragley Hall in Warwickshire on Sunday 30 April 2023.

Set to appear will be a variety of stars previously set for 2022, including Kerry Ellis (Anything Goes), Collabro (as part of one of their last performances), Lee Mead (Legally Blonde), Cassidy Janson (& Juliet), Lauren Samuels (Grease) and Sophie Evans (Wicked).

Joining them and announced today will be Marisha Wallace (Oklahoma!) with all main stage artists set to be accompanied by the London Musical Theatre Orchestra.

A silent disco will provide much-loved musical tunes, while further events and stalls will be placed across the 20-acre site.

Producer Mike Wilson said: "We are delighted that Gaiety Festival is back, and bigger than ever! Our production team continue to work tirelessly to stage an event unlike anything seen before; a festival where musical theatre fans from across the country can immerse themselves in the best entertainment and experiences on offer.

"Today's announcement is just the beginning, and we can't wait to share even more exciting news over the coming months as we count down to the big day. It's going to be spectacular!"

The festival is launching with a limited 2,000 early bird tickets at £25. Coach tickets will be made available soon for those based in Birmingham, London, Stratford-upon-Avon, Warwick, Worcestershire and Coventry.