Musical stars to film live concerts at the London Coliseum to be streamed online

A brand new series will see musical stars perform concerts on stage at the London Coliseum to then be streamed online.

The series, entitled "Tonight at the London Coliseum", will take place daily over the course of a single week. Tickets for each concert cost £15, including a donation to the ENO Contingency Fund, to help get young people involved in opera.

Appearing in each concert will be Sharon D Clarke (Caroline, or Change), Kerry Ellis (Wicked), Carrie Hope Fletcher (Les Misérables), Cassidy Janson (& Juliet), Ramin Karimloo (The Phantom of the Opera) and Sharon Sexton (Bat Out of Hell) and Rob Fowler (Mamma Mia!). The creative supervisor for the concerts will be Annabel Mutale Reed.

The event is produced by Jack Maple and Brian Zeilinger, on behalf of Take Two Theatricals, in association with Jamie Chapman Dixon and John-Webb Carter on behalf of Carter Dixon Productions.

The series will also feature a brand new musical – After You – composed by Alex Parker and Katie Lam and directed by Jordan Murphy. It is set on a cruise liner that sets sail from the south coast of England, bound for New York, and will star Bradley Jaden (Les Misérables) and Alexia Khadime (The Prince of Egypt).

Tickets go on sale on 14 August, with dates and streaming information to be announced.