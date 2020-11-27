New company to give iconic musical performances on doorsteps and in gardens

A new production company will provide musical performances on the public's doorsteps during the festive season.

Featuring a variety of West End and Broadway performers (actors, singers, dancers and musicians)

One of the co-creators, multi-award-winning performer Maria Friedman, explains: "Doorstep Productions started as an idea to go and spread some joy at Christmas. We were to be dressed head to toe in beautiful, Dickensian costumes, holding lanterns and singing carols outside hospice windows, care home gardens and some other socially isolated folk. Everything would be Covid safe. It then suddenly struck me, ‘Why not do what we do best, but on the street where you live…?' Everything seems to be ‘deliverable' these days, so why not the West End?

"We can make such a difference to the isolated, the lonely, the grandmother separated from her daughter and grandchildren – we can bring people closer together, or celebrate a wedding or anniversary. Before lockdown, your family may have had to wait a year to see their favourite show. Well now you don't have to miss it. We can bring the best bits to you, and you don't even have to face the tubes and crowds. We can now bring it to your doorstep."

Friedman and co-collaborator Adrian Der Gregorian (The Woman in White) will oversee the performances, which can be tailor-made to bookers' requests. There is also a carol singing experience for those wanting some Christmas cheer.

Those lending support to their scheme include Nica Burns, Sonia Friedman Productions, Andrew Lloyd Webber's Really Useful Group, Cameron Mackintosh, musical director Fiz Shapur, costume designer Jonathan Lipman, costumiers Angels, wig makers Campbell Young Associates, Richard Mawbey, Lizzie Frankel for Propworks, Dean St Studios, Dewynters and Bob King Creative

You can find otu more via the Doorstep Productions website.