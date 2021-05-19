MTFest UK: photos from the new musical festival revealed

Photos have been released for the ongoing MTFestUK, which kicked off on Monday.

Far From Heaven

© Danny Kaan

The two shows currently running are Far From Heaven and #50Days

Far From Heaven

© Danny Kaan

Far From Heaven, with book by Richard Greenberg, music by Scott Frankel, lyrics by Michael Korle, direction by Matthew White and musical direction by Alex Parker, is based on the hit film of the same name.

The piece features Cory English (Guys & Dolls/Young Frankenstein) as Stan/Maurice, Tiffany Graves (Chicago/We Will Rock You) as Mrs Leacock/Mona Lauder/Doreen, Aimee Hodnett (White Christmas/Follies) as Connie/Nancy, Melanie La Barrie (& Juliet/Wicked) as Sybil, Ako Mitchell (Caroline, Or Change/Guys and Dolls) as Raymond, Bryce Pinkham (A Gentleman's Guide To Love and Murder/The Heidi Chronicles) as Frank and Scarlett Strallen (Singin' In The Rain/Mary Poppins) as Cathy.

Far From Heaven

© Danny Kaan

#50Days, created and written by Thabo Stuck, direction by Ajjaz Awad and musical direction by Amiir Salem, is a grime musical set in 17th century England.

Performing will be Aminita Francis (Frankenstein – How To Make A Monster) as Digby/Prince of Wales, Nadine-Rose Johnson (Frankenstein) as Queen Henrietta, Reuben Joseph (Rapunzel/Midsummer) as King Charles, Kyran Mitchell-Nanton (Karma) as Pym, Robert Saunders (Grandpa's Great Escape Live) as Lillburn/Lucy Haye and Cleve September (Hamilton/Jesus Chris Superstar) as Manchester.

Far From Heaven

© Danny Kaan

MTFestUK continues until 29 May, with a variety of subsequent shows on offer.

#50Days

© Danny Kaan

#50Days

© Danny Kaan

#50Days

© Danny Kaan