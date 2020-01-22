Monty Python's Terry Jones dies aged 77

Monty Python star Terry Jones has died aged 77.

The writer, actor, comedian, historian and entertainer had been battling a rare form of dementia, according to a statement from his family.

Oxford University graduate Jones shot to fame after working alongside Michael Palin, and later formed Monty Python's Flying Circus with Eric Idle, John Cleese, Graham Chapman and Terry Gilliam.

He went on to co-direct Monty Python and the Holy Grail, and directed Life of Brian and The Meaning of Life. Other credits include an early draft for the 1986 film Labyrinth and fiction including Douglas Adams' Starship Titanic.

In 2014 Jones reunited with his Monty Python co-stars to perform live at the O2, his last live appearance before his primary progressive aphasia diagnosis.

Jones also supported the Leeds-based theatre company Red Ladder, and wrote the stage show Nicobbobinus, which ran at the Lost Theatre in December 2014.