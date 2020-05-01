Library of monologues performed by Derek Jacobi, Sheila Atim, Denise Gough and more released

Famous stage monologues have been released in a brand new "Monologue Library".

Created by Hampstead Theatre's associate company The Mono Box, the library features actors including Derek Jacobi, Denise Gough, Sheila Atim, Gina McKee, Prasanna Puwanarajah, Paapa Essiedu and Simon Russell Beale.

The series is an offshoot of The Mono Box's podcast, entitled "Speech Share", which has been hosted at Hampstead Theatre since The Mono Box became an Associate Company in 2019. The venue's artistic director Roxana Silbert said: "The Speech Share Live podcasts at Hampstead Theatre have been an inspiration to our audiences. We miss them.

"The collective experience of live performance can't be replaced but The Mono Box has created a wonderful asset with an extraordinary ensemble of artists performing some of the world's greatest speeches. Their combined generosity is a real audio treat for any theatre lover."

The full list of cast members appearing include Ronke Adekoluejo, Stefan Adegbola, Riz Ahmed, Thomas Aldridge, Adjoa Andoh, Gethin Anthony, Sheila Atim, Alex Austin, Marion Bailey, Joe Bannister, Ben Batt, Simon Russell Beale, Max Bennett, Leanne Best, Leo Bill, Nicholas Bishop, Kirsty Bushell, Fiona Button, Richard Cant, Claire Cartwright, Pandora Colin, Alistair Cope, Emma Corrin, Kenneth Cranham, Dona Croll, Liz Crowther, John Dagleish, Les Dennis, Sope Dirisu, Phil Dunster, Laura Elphinstone, Alfred Enoch, Paapa Essiedu, Gershwyn Eustache Jnr, Jake Fairbrother, Patsy Ferran, Dino Fetscher, Denise Gough, Rob Heaps, Georgie Henley, Sarah Hoare, Hazel Holder, Kobna Holdbrook-Smith, Rebecca Humphries, Siu Hun Li, Joan Iyiola, Derek Jacobi, Valene Kane, Youssef Kerkour, Yolanda Kettle, Vanessa Kirby, Danny Kirrane, Natalie Klamar, Joe Kloska, Gwilym Lee, Lauren Lyle, Pearl Mackie, Simon Manyonda, Joseph Marcell, Sam Marks, Joshua McGuire, Gina McKee, Harry Melling, Justine Mitchell, Amy Morgan, Deirdre Mullins, Joseph Mydell, Mimi Ndiweni, Luke Newberry, Arian Nik, Sarah Niles, Pamela Nomvete, James Norton, Josh O'Connor, Theo Ogundipe, Enyi Okoronkwo, Ciarán Owens, Clare Perkins, Martha Plimpton, Imogen Poots, Prasanna Puwanarajah, Karl Queensborough, Siobhan Redmond, Kirsty Rider, Sule Rimi, Rhys Rusbatch, Jenna Russell, Sirine Saba, Sid Sagar, Cherrelle Skeete, Leo Suter, Sam Swann, Thalissa Teixeira, Paul Tinto, Annie Tyson, Olivia Vinall, Anthony Welsh, Susan Wokoma, Gabby Wong, Daniel York and Shane Zaza.

You can find out more on the website here.