Miss Saigon, Billy Elliott, Les Mis and Phantom to be broadcast on Sky Arts this Christmas
Further festive programming has been unveiled by the Sky Arts team
Sky Arts has unveiled a number of further musicals that it plans to screen on its Freeview channel this Christmas.
The schedule is as follows:
– Christmas Eve 9pm – The Phantom of the Opera at the Royal Albert Hall
– Boxing Day 6.05pm – 25th Anniversary concert production of Les Misérables
– Boxing Day 9pm – (in a Boublil and Schönberg double-bill) Miss Saigon
– Wednesday 30 December 9pm – Billy Elliot the Musical
The channel will also be showing two National Theatre Live shows – Jane Eyre and Twelfth Night – find out more.
The new channel was set up in September and provides a variety of arts content on a TV channel for the first time.
