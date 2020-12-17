Miss Saigon, Billy Elliott, Les Mis and Phantom to be broadcast on Sky Arts this Christmas

Sky Arts has unveiled a number of further musicals that it plans to screen on its Freeview channel this Christmas.

The schedule is as follows:

– Christmas Eve 9pm – The Phantom of the Opera at the Royal Albert Hall

– Boxing Day 6.05pm – 25th Anniversary concert production of Les Misérables

– Boxing Day 9pm – (in a Boublil and Schönberg double-bill) Miss Saigon

– Wednesday 30 December 9pm – Billy Elliot the Musical

The channel will also be showing two National Theatre Live shows – Jane Eyre and Twelfth Night – find out more.

The new channel was set up in September and provides a variety of arts content on a TV channel for the first time.



